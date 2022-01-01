Cheeseburgers in Providence
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Cheeseburger Pizza
Ketchup & mustard base, meatballs, bacon, red onion cheddar mozzarella blend, tomatoes and lettuce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Cheeseburger Pizza
|$17.99
Angus burger with caramelized onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard & a blend of cheeses finished with chopped tomato
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Havarti, lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of house frites or greens and a pickle
|Kids Cheeseburger
Cheddar cheese, served with choice of house frites or greens