Cheesecake in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about PVD Pizza
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.99
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
New York Style Cheesecake, Amarena Wild Cherries
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence
|Oreo Cheesecake
|$5.00
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|6" Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$28.00
Serves 4-6 pp. A French style cheesecake made with real vanilla bean on a buttery graham cracker crust. Garnished with a raspberry mirrior and fresh berries. Serve chilled.
|Mini Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$7.95
A personal sized light and fluffy French style cheesecake on a buttery graham cracker crust. Comes with a side of raspberries & raspberry sauce
|8" Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$39.00
Serves 8-10 pp. A French style cheesecake made with real vanilla bean on a buttery graham cracker crust. Garnished with a raspberry mirrior and fresh berries. Serve chilled.
More about Wright's Creamery
Wright's Creamery
10 Sims Avenue, Providence
|Cheesecake - 6" Traditional
|$23.00
More about Massimo
Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|GF Cheesecake
|$8.00
New York Style Cheesecake, Amarena Wild Cherries