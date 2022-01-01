Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve cheesecake

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake$6.99
More about PVD Pizza
Item pic

 

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.00
New York Style Cheesecake, Amarena Wild Cherries
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria image

 

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Cheesecake$5.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Item pic

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
6" Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$28.00
Serves 4-6 pp. A French style cheesecake made with real vanilla bean on a buttery graham cracker crust. Garnished with a raspberry mirrior and fresh berries. Serve chilled.
Mini Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$7.95
A personal sized light and fluffy French style cheesecake on a buttery graham cracker crust. Comes with a side of raspberries & raspberry sauce
8" Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$39.00
Serves 8-10 pp. A French style cheesecake made with real vanilla bean on a buttery graham cracker crust. Garnished with a raspberry mirrior and fresh berries. Serve chilled.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$8.95
More about CAV
Cheesecake - 6" Traditional image

 

Wright's Creamery

10 Sims Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake - 6" Traditional$23.00
More about Wright's Creamery
Item pic

 

Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Cheesecake$8.00
New York Style Cheesecake, Amarena Wild Cherries
More about Massimo
Persimmon image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Persimmon

99 Hope Street, Providence

Avg 4.7 (414 reviews)
Takeout
Lime Cheesecake$10.00
Market lime cheesecake, coconut crust, naval orange, yuzu pudding.
More about Persimmon

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Pizza Steak

Garden Salad

Cake

White Pizza

Red Velvet Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Summit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (22 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston