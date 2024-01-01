Chicken noodles in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve chicken noodles
More about brother and moffat
brother and moffat
70 Westfield St, Providence
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Classic soup recipe made with whole roasted chicken, fresh carrots, celery, onion and noodles.
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Veggie Minestrone
|$4.50
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Chinatown on Thayer
277 Thayer Street, Providence
|Chicken Crispy Noodle
|$13.95
More about Lily's Soups and Scoops
Lily's Soups and Scoops
1850 Broad Street, Cranston
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$0.00
Lily's Ladle chicken bone broth, water, carrots, onions, celery, chicken, parsley, olive oil, s+p, and little ABC pasta!