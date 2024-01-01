Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve chicken noodles

brother and moffat

70 Westfield St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$12.00
Classic soup recipe made with whole roasted chicken, fresh carrots, celery, onion and noodles.
More about brother and moffat
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Minestrone$4.50
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Crispy Noodle$13.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Lily's Soups and Scoops

1850 Broad Street, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
Lily's Ladle chicken bone broth, water, carrots, onions, celery, chicken, parsley, olive oil, s+p, and little ABC pasta!
More about Lily's Soups and Scoops
Francesco's Pizza

357 Hope Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle (Quart)$9.95
Chicken Noodle (Pint/Bowl)$5.95
More about Francesco's Pizza

