Chicken parmesan in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Chicken Parmesan image

 

Angelo's

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$15.99
Only the finest, freshest chicken breast, butterflied, hand pounded, breaded, and fried, finished with melted mozzarella cheese and Angelo's house gravy
More about Angelo's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Dinner$15.99
over penne pasta with marinara served with garlic bread
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$16.00
Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Breaded chicken topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with penne or linguine pasta
More about THE DISTRICT
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Parmesan Chicken$27.00
Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas
Parmesan Chicken Combo for Two w/Free Salad$54.00
Two Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas.Includes Free Sophia or Caesar Salads
Parmesan Chicken$17.00
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken in a white wine butter sauce served with shredded carrots and roasted potatoes
More about CAV
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Family Chicken Parmesan$59.99
Our LARGE 8oz hand-breaded chicken breasts, covered in our house-made marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Served with a mountain of pasta.
More about Red Stripe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Chicken Parmesan Pasta$13.99
Crispy Fried Chicken breast, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, basil, Parmigiana cheese on choice of pasta.
More about Piemonte
Item pic

 

Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sub$16.00
Breaded and Pan Fried Chicken with Mozzarella and San Marzano Sauce on a 12 inch Fresh Baked Sub Roll. Served with Fries
GF Chicken Parmesan$26.00
Breaded and Pan-Fried Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Penne
More about Massimo
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Fries$8.99
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$9.75
More about Sammy's Pizza

