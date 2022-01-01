Chicken parmesan in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Angelo's
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Chicken Parmesan
|$15.99
Only the finest, freshest chicken breast, butterflied, hand pounded, breaded, and fried, finished with melted mozzarella cheese and Angelo's house gravy
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Chicken Parmesan Dinner
|$15.99
over penne pasta with marinara served with garlic bread
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$16.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.00
Breaded chicken topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with penne or linguine pasta
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Parmesan Chicken
|$27.00
Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas
|Parmesan Chicken Combo for Two w/Free Salad
|$54.00
Two Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas.Includes Free Sophia or Caesar Salads
|Parmesan Chicken
|$17.00
Parmesan Encrusted Chicken in a white wine butter sauce served with shredded carrots and roasted potatoes
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Family Chicken Parmesan
|$59.99
Our LARGE 8oz hand-breaded chicken breasts, covered in our house-made marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Served with a mountain of pasta.
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Homemade Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$13.99
Crispy Fried Chicken breast, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella, basil, Parmigiana cheese on choice of pasta.
Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Chicken Parmesan Sub
|$16.00
Breaded and Pan Fried Chicken with Mozzarella and San Marzano Sauce on a 12 inch Fresh Baked Sub Roll. Served with Fries
|GF Chicken Parmesan
|$26.00
Breaded and Pan-Fried Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Penne