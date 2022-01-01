Chicken pizza in Providence
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Buffique Chicken Pizza
Buffique sauce base, grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.
|Chicken Parm Pizza
Fried chicken, topped with marinara.
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.99
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, scallions & blue cheese dressing
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Cheddar scallion sauce, bbq sauce, shredded chicken, onions and mozzarella.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo bechamel, shredded chicken, blue cheese crumble, and mozzarella.
Fellini Pizzeria
2190 Broad St, Cranston
|Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$23.95
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$23.95
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.99
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella, parmigiana cheese, and oregano.
|Medium 1 Topping Pizza + 6 Pc Breaded Boneless Chicken Nuggets
|$17.99
|GF Chicken Pesto Pizza
|$15.99
Grilled Chicken, mushrooms, homemade pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese.