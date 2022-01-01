Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve chicken pizza

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Buffique Chicken Pizza
Buffique sauce base, grilled chicken breast, cheddar mozzarella blend.
Chicken Parm Pizza
Fried chicken, topped with marinara.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, cheddar mozzarella blend.
More about PVD Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, scallions & blue cheese dressing
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
Cheddar scallion sauce, bbq sauce, shredded chicken, onions and mozzarella.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo bechamel, shredded chicken, blue cheese crumble, and mozzarella.
Barbecue Chicken Pizza$18.00
Cheddar scallion sauce, bbq sauce, shredded chicken, onions and mozzarella.
More about THE DISTRICT
Fellini Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Pizza$23.95
BBQ Chicken Pizza$23.95
More about Fellini Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.99
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella, parmigiana cheese, and oregano.
Medium 1 Topping Pizza + 6 Pc Breaded Boneless Chicken Nuggets$17.99
GF Chicken Pesto Pizza$15.99
Grilled Chicken, mushrooms, homemade pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about Piemonte
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Honey Mustard Chicken Pizza$11.99
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.99
Large Chicken Broccoli Pizza$16.99
More about Sammy's Pizza

