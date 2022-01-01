Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve chicken salad

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
crisp romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & housemade croutons
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brewed Awakenings

100 Westminister Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Willow Tree chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun.
More about Brewed Awakenings
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Parmesan Chicken Combo for Two w/Free Salad$54.00
Two Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas.Includes Free Sophia or Caesar Salads
More about CAV
Item pic

 

Keane's Woodfired Catering

1850 Broad St., Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hanoi Chicken Salad$13.00
BBQ Chicken, chili mayo, pickled veg, cilantro and scallion, on a bed of greens with our house vinaigrette.
More about Keane's Woodfired Catering
Item pic

 

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 LB CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD$12.95
CHUNKS OF CHICKEN BREAST IN A HONEY RAISIN CURRY DRESSING
CHICKEN SALAD$12.95
CHUNKY CHICKEN SALAD
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
Item pic

 

Pianta LLC

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo 'Chicken' Salad (NF)$14.00
Crispy buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, crispy onions & scallions with creamy house-made ranch
More about Pianta LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$8.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.49
More about Sammy's Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Nero's Foundry Cafe

235 Promenade Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$9.15
More about Nero's Foundry Cafe

