Chicken salad in Providence

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
crisp romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan & housemade croutons
Brewed Awakenings
100 Westminister Street, Providence
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Willow Tree chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun.
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Parmesan Chicken Combo for Two w/Free Salad
|$54.00
Two Parmesan Crusted Free Range Chicken Breast, White Wine Beurre Blanc Over Herb Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes, topped with Snow Peas.Includes Free Sophia or Caesar Salads
Keane's Woodfired Catering
1850 Broad St., Cranston
|Hanoi Chicken Salad
|$13.00
BBQ Chicken, chili mayo, pickled veg, cilantro and scallion, on a bed of greens with our house vinaigrette.
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence
|1 LB CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
|CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.95
CHUNKS OF CHICKEN BREAST IN A HONEY RAISIN CURRY DRESSING
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.95
CHUNKY CHICKEN SALAD
Pianta LLC
408 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Buffalo 'Chicken' Salad (NF)
|$14.00
Crispy buffalo chicken, romaine, tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, crispy onions & scallions with creamy house-made ranch
Sammy's Pizza
1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.49