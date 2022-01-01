Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve chimichangas

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**WET CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO WITH SALSA)**$11.00
**CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO)**$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**WET CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO W/ SALSA)**$11.00
**CHIMICHANGA (FRIED BURRITO)**$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**$10.00
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
**WET CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito w/ Salsa)**$11.00
Jalapeno Taqueria

1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Unit 4, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wet Chimichanga$11.99
Chimichanga$10.99
