Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.99
served warm with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
Slice All American Chocolate Layer Cake$6.95
10" Chocolate Mousse Cake$60.00
Dark chocolate mousse on a buttery chocolate crust topped with whipped cream. Keep chilled. Serves 18-20 pp.
10" All American Chocolate Layer Cake$58.00
Dark chocolate cake layers filled with rich ganache, finished witha chocolate buttercream. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 18-20 pp.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
decadent 6-layer chocolate cake topped with rich chocolate ganache
Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Red Stripe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Temptation Cake$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, hazelnut cream and hazelnut crunch, finished with chocolate glaze and sprinkles.
More about Piemonte
Item pic

 

Wright's Creamery

10 Sims Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bunny Cake - Chocolate$22.00
Chocolate cake topped with chocolate frosting.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake$27.00
Our chocolate chip cookie ice cream cake, is a chocolate chip cookie base, filled with vanilla ice cream, a layer of chocolate cake, all topped with a chocolate ganache drip and garnished with chocolate chip cookies and mini chocolate chips. (serves 4-6)
More about Wright's Creamery
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts

135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
VEGAN Chocolate Cake$3.50
A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts
Item pic

 

Pianta LLC

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake w/ Whipped Peanut Butter Frosting (SF)$11.00
Moist cake over a drizzle of peanut butter sauce. (*No Ice cream for take out services)
More about Pianta LLC
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts

55 Cromwell St, Providence

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
Takeout
VEGAN Chocolate Cake$3.50
A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Enchiladas

Veggie Burgers

Cookies

Cheesecake

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Tostadas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Summit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (22 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston