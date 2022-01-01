Chocolate cake in Providence
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.99
served warm with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|Slice All American Chocolate Layer Cake
|$6.95
|10" Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$60.00
Dark chocolate mousse on a buttery chocolate crust topped with whipped cream. Keep chilled. Serves 18-20 pp.
|10" All American Chocolate Layer Cake
|$58.00
Dark chocolate cake layers filled with rich ganache, finished witha chocolate buttercream. Temper approximately 1-2 hours before serving. Serves 18-20 pp.
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
decadent 6-layer chocolate cake topped with rich chocolate ganache
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Chocolate Temptation Cake
|$4.99
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, hazelnut cream and hazelnut crunch, finished with chocolate glaze and sprinkles.
Wright's Creamery
10 Sims Avenue, Providence
|Bunny Cake - Chocolate
|$22.00
Chocolate cake topped with chocolate frosting.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake
|$27.00
Our chocolate chip cookie ice cream cake, is a chocolate chip cookie base, filled with vanilla ice cream, a layer of chocolate cake, all topped with a chocolate ganache drip and garnished with chocolate chip cookies and mini chocolate chips. (serves 4-6)
KNEAD Doughnuts
135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence
|VEGAN Chocolate Cake
|$3.50
A moist and flavorful vegan version of our chocolate cake doughnut finished with a vanilla glaze.
Pianta LLC
408 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Chocolate Cake w/ Whipped Peanut Butter Frosting (SF)
|$11.00
Moist cake over a drizzle of peanut butter sauce. (*No Ice cream for take out services)