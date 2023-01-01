Chocolate mousse in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Diego's Eastside
192 Wayland Avenue, Providence
|Chocolate Coconut Mousse
|$10.00
Coconut, Pepita Crust, Notorious P.O.G. Sorbet, Mango Coulis
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|10" Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$65.00
Dark chocolate mousse on a buttery chocolate crust topped with whipped cream. Keep chilled. Serves 18-20 pp.
|Slice Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.25
Comes with a side of fresh whipped cream
|8" Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$45.00
Dark chocolate mousse on a buttery chocolate crust topped with whipped cream. Keep chilled. Serves 10-12 pp.