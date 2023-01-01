Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Consumer pic

 

brother and moffat

70 Westfield St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
More about brother and moffat
Main pic

 

Diego's Eastside

192 Wayland Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Coconut Mousse$10.00
Coconut, Pepita Crust, Notorious P.O.G. Sorbet, Mango Coulis
More about Diego's Eastside
Item pic

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
10" Chocolate Mousse Cake$65.00
Dark chocolate mousse on a buttery chocolate crust topped with whipped cream. Keep chilled. Serves 18-20 pp.
Slice Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.25
Comes with a side of fresh whipped cream
8" Chocolate Mousse Cake$45.00
Dark chocolate mousse on a buttery chocolate crust topped with whipped cream. Keep chilled. Serves 10-12 pp.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.98
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, hazelnut cream and hazelnut crunch, finished with chocolate glaze and sprinkles.
More about Piemonte

Map

Map

