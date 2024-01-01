Chopped salad in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Bodega on Smith
Bodega on Smith
373 Smith Street, Providence
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce, honey ham, grilled chicken, boiled egg, provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, Bacon and black olives w/ your choice of dressing
More about Durk's BBQ
Durk's BBQ
33 Aborn St., Providence
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Pastrami, cheddar cheese, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, celery, red peppers, banana peppers, roasted garlic and oregano dressing.
1/2 Price on Thursdays