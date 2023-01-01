Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave

139 Elmgrove Avenue, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll-KNEAD$4.10
Our brioche dough rolled with cinnamon and topped with a house made cinnamon glaze.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St

55 Cromwell St, Providence

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll-KNEAD$4.10
Our brioche dough rolled with cinnamon and topped with a house made cinnamon glaze.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St
Item pic

 

Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street

900 Smith Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll- KNEAD$4.10
Our brioche dough rolled with cinnamon and topped with a house made cinnamon glaze.
More about Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street
Consumer pic

 

Pianta LLC - 408 Atwells Avenue

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Skillet$9.00
warm cinnamon roll skillet with pumpkin maple butter, vanilla icing & a dollop of cinnamon cream cheese frosting
**note online orders will be popped out of the skillet and sent in a regular takeout container. Yes this is a question we feel the need to answer lol:)
More about Pianta LLC - 408 Atwells Avenue

