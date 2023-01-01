Cinnamon rolls in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave
139 Elmgrove Avenue, Providence
|Cinnamon Roll-KNEAD
|$4.10
Our brioche dough rolled with cinnamon and topped with a house made cinnamon glaze.
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St
55 Cromwell St, Providence
|Cinnamon Roll-KNEAD
|$4.10
Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street
900 Smith Street, Providence
|Cinnamon Roll- KNEAD
|$4.10
Pianta LLC - 408 Atwells Avenue
408 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Skillet
|$9.00
warm cinnamon roll skillet with pumpkin maple butter, vanilla icing & a dollop of cinnamon cream cheese frosting
**note online orders will be popped out of the skillet and sent in a regular takeout container. Yes this is a question we feel the need to answer lol:)