Clams in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve clams

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$5.50
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
Dune Brother's Seafood image

 

Dune Brother's Seafood

239 dyer street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Cakes$0.00
Crispy, Golden-Brown, Clam Fritters
More about Dune Brother's Seafood
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder Cup$8.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
More about CAV
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe Restaurant

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Linguine & Clams$22.00
whole & chopped clams, shallots, garlic, white wine butter sauce
More about Red Stripe Restaurant
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl image

 

Epicurean Feast - 2960 - AAA Northeast

110 Royal Little Drive, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder - Bowl$3.15
Available on Fridays
More about Epicurean Feast - 2960 - AAA Northeast
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Persimmon - 401-432-7422

99 Hope Street, Providence

Avg 4.7 (414 reviews)
Takeout
Red Clam Sauce$15.00
Frozen, fully-cooked pint of red clam sauce - serves 2-3.
*Pescatarian/Gluten-free.
More about Persimmon - 401-432-7422

