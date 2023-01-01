Clams in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|New England Clam Chowder
|$5.50
Dune Brother's Seafood
239 dyer street, Providence
|Clam Cakes
|$0.00
Crispy, Golden-Brown, Clam Fritters
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$8.00
Traditional New England Clam Chowder
Red Stripe Restaurant
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Linguine & Clams
|$22.00
whole & chopped clams, shallots, garlic, white wine butter sauce
Epicurean Feast - 2960 - AAA Northeast
110 Royal Little Drive, Providence
|New England Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$3.15
Available on Fridays