Cobb salad in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve cobb salad

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.75
Crispy chicken, diced bacon, boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, green peppers, croutons. Honey mustard dressing on side.
More about PVD Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.99
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, roastede corn, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese on a bed of romaine, drizzled with our ranch dressing.
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad - Full$13.00
avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, watercress, shallot Dijon vinaigrette
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
Cobb Salad - Half$9.00
avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, watercress, shallot Dijon vinaigrette
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
Cobb Salad - Full$13.00
avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, watercress, shallot Dijon vinaigrette
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
More about Red Stripe
Cobb Salad image

 

Epicurean Feast

110 Royal Little Drive, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, greens, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, avocado, hard boiled eggs
More about Epicurean Feast

