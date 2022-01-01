Cobb salad in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about PVD Pizza
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Cobb Salad
|$10.75
Crispy chicken, diced bacon, boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, green peppers, croutons. Honey mustard dressing on side.
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Cobb Salad
|$15.99
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, roastede corn, hard boiled egg, tomatoes and crumbled blue cheese on a bed of romaine, drizzled with our ranch dressing.
More about Red Stripe
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Cobb Salad - Full
|$13.00
avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, watercress, shallot Dijon vinaigrette
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
|Cobb Salad - Half
|$9.00
avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, watercress, shallot Dijon vinaigrette
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
|Cobb Salad - Full
|$13.00
avocado, Gorgonzola, bacon, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, cheddar, cherry tomatoes, watercress, shallot Dijon vinaigrette
*This menu item is Gluten-Free