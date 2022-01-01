Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve cookies

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.99
Ben & Jerry's Choc Chip Cookie Dough$6.99
Little City Coffee & Kitchen image

 

Little City Coffee & Kitchen

170 Mathewson Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Lime and Passion Fruit Cookie$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Brown butter. 55% dark chocolate, flakey maldon sea salt
Bucktown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bucktown

471 W Fountain St, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate chip cookie$7.00
Item pic

 

Yoleni's

292 Westminster St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie of the Day$2.95
Homemade, Daily
Cookie Basket 1.25 lb image

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
Small Cookie Basket$24.00
1.25 lbs. approximately 25 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate Chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
Medium Cookie Basket$45.00
2.5 lbs. approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
Box of Assorted Cookies 2-1/2 LB$42.50
Approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Is it a gift? Add a bow that you can attach! Must be ordered a day in advance.
Three Sisters image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Three Sisters

1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Sundae$9.50
Warm Cookie served with Hot fudge, Caramel, Whipped Cream and a cherry.
Dipped Almond Cookie$1.95
Marble Cookie$1.50
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Pie$9.00
Cookie Pie$9.00
semiw-sweet & white chocolate chips, vanilla ice crem, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel sauce
Chocolate Chip Cookies image

 

Epicurean Feast

110 Royal Little Drive, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Double Chocolate Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Baked in house Giant Chocolate chip cookie.
Item pic

 

Wright's Creamery

10 Sims Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
DIY Easter Cookies Kit$16.25
Decorate your own Easter Cookies at home! This kit includes 4 Cookies (2 eggs and 2 flowers) assorted sprinkles, candies, and colored frosting.
Almond Dot Cookies$6.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake$27.00
Our chocolate chip cookie ice cream cake, is a chocolate chip cookie base, filled with vanilla ice cream, a layer of chocolate cake, all topped with a chocolate ganache drip and garnished with chocolate chip cookies and mini chocolate chips. (serves 4-6)
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts

135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg$2.25
Classic. Crispy edges, chewy middle, filled with chocolate disks and a pinch of sea salt.
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Cookie$4.50
