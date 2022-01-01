Cookies in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve cookies
More about PVD Pizza
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.99
|Ben & Jerry's Choc Chip Cookie Dough
|$6.99
More about Little City Coffee & Kitchen
Little City Coffee & Kitchen
170 Mathewson Street, Providence
|Vegan Lime and Passion Fruit Cookie
|$3.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Brown butter. 55% dark chocolate, flakey maldon sea salt
More about Bucktown
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bucktown
471 W Fountain St, Providence
|Chocolate chip cookie
|$7.00
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|Small Cookie Basket
|$24.00
1.25 lbs. approximately 25 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate Chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
|Medium Cookie Basket
|$45.00
2.5 lbs. approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Wrapped in cello & a ribbon.
|Box of Assorted Cookies 2-1/2 LB
|$42.50
Approximately 50 assorted cookies: Almond biscotti, chocolate chip, Russian tea cakes, chocolate walnut truffles, currant walnut rugelach & lemon squares. Is it a gift? Add a bow that you can attach! Must be ordered a day in advance.
More about Three Sisters
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Three Sisters
1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence
|Cookie Sundae
|$9.50
Warm Cookie served with Hot fudge, Caramel, Whipped Cream and a cherry.
|Dipped Almond Cookie
|$1.95
|Marble Cookie
|$1.50
More about Red Stripe
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Cookie Pie
|$9.00
|Cookie Pie
|$9.00
semiw-sweet & white chocolate chips, vanilla ice crem, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel sauce
More about Epicurean Feast
Epicurean Feast
110 Royal Little Drive, Providence
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
|Double Chocolate Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
|Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
|$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Piemonte
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Baked in house Giant Chocolate chip cookie.
More about Wright's Creamery
Wright's Creamery
10 Sims Avenue, Providence
|DIY Easter Cookies Kit
|$16.25
Decorate your own Easter Cookies at home! This kit includes 4 Cookies (2 eggs and 2 flowers) assorted sprinkles, candies, and colored frosting.
|Almond Dot Cookies
|$6.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Cake
|$27.00
Our chocolate chip cookie ice cream cake, is a chocolate chip cookie base, filled with vanilla ice cream, a layer of chocolate cake, all topped with a chocolate ganache drip and garnished with chocolate chip cookies and mini chocolate chips. (serves 4-6)
More about KNEAD Doughnuts
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts
135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence
|Chocolate Chip Cookie- Good Egg
|$2.25
Classic. Crispy edges, chewy middle, filled with chocolate disks and a pinch of sea salt.