Crab cakes in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve crab cakes
Blaze Smith Hill
209 Douglas Avenue, Providence
|CRAB CAKE APP (Copy)
|$12.00
two seared panko crusted blue crab cakes with creole remoulade
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Crab Cakes
|$14.00
Two cakes made with fresh, lump crab meat blended with herbs, red onions, red peppers and house spices. Panko-breaded and pan seared served with cajun remoulade sauce served with corn salsa
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence
|CRAB CAKE BENEDICT
|$18.95
HOMEMADE FRIED CRAB PATTIES,POACHED EGGS SERVED ON ENGLISH MUFFIN AND HOLLANDAISE SAUCE WITH HOMEFRIES AND GRILLED TOMATO