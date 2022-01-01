Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve crab cakes

Blaze Smith Hill image

 

Blaze Smith Hill

209 Douglas Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB CAKE APP (Copy)$12.00
two seared panko crusted blue crab cakes with creole remoulade
More about Blaze Smith Hill
Item pic

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$14.00
Two cakes made with fresh, lump crab meat blended with herbs, red onions, red peppers and house spices. Panko-breaded and pan seared served with cajun remoulade sauce served with corn salsa
More about THE DISTRICT
Item pic

 

MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB CAKE BENEDICT$18.95
HOMEMADE FRIED CRAB PATTIES,POACHED EGGS SERVED ON ENGLISH MUFFIN AND HOLLANDAISE SAUCE WITH HOMEFRIES AND GRILLED TOMATO
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
Consumer pic

 

Pianta LLC - 408 Atwells Avenue

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
'Crab' Cake Platter$24.00
Two hearts of palm crab cakes with remoulade, apple cider vinegar slaw, french fries, tartar sauce & warm old bay butter
More about Pianta LLC - 408 Atwells Avenue

