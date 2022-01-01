Crispy chicken in Providence
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**CRISPY CHICKEN**
|$9.00
Choice of Cheese and toppings.
Kin Southern Table + Bar
71 Washington Street, Providence
|Crispy Chicken Wings (8 Pce)
|$12.00
Plain, BBQ or Honey Garlic (Mild Heat)
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|**CRISPY CHICKEN**
|$9.00
Choice of Cheese and toppings.
|**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**
|$9.00
Chinatown on Thayer
277 Thayer Street, Providence
|Chicken Crispy Noodle
|$13.95
|Crispy Sesame Chicken
|$14.95
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence
|**CRISPY CHICKEN**
|$9.00
Choice of Cheese and toppings.
|**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**
|$9.00
Dips Dips
432 West Fountain Street, Providence
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Swiss
|$14.00
Fried Baffoni Farm Chicken Thigh, Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Dijon Honey Dressed Arugula on Martins Potato Roll
Bayberry Beer Hall
381 West Fountain Street, Providence
|Crispy Chicken Roulade
|$24.00
mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, maitakes, tarragon beurre blanc
Tribos Peri Peri RI
183 Angell Street, Providence
|Tribos Crispy Chicken Pita
|Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich