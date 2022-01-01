Crispy chicken in Providence

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**CRISPY CHICKEN**$9.00
Choice of Cheese and toppings.
More about Baja's Taqueria
Kin Southern Table + Bar image

 

Kin Southern Table + Bar

71 Washington Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wings (8 Pce)$12.00
Plain, BBQ or Honey Garlic (Mild Heat)
More about Kin Southern Table + Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**CRISPY CHICKEN**$9.00
Choice of Cheese and toppings.
**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**$9.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
Chinatown on Thayer image

 

Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Crispy Noodle$13.95
Crispy Sesame Chicken$14.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Item pic

 

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
**CRISPY CHICKEN**$9.00
Choice of Cheese and toppings.
**CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN**$9.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Item pic

 

Dips Dips

432 West Fountain Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Bacon Swiss$14.00
Fried Baffoni Farm Chicken Thigh, Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Roasted Garlic Mayo, Dijon Honey Dressed Arugula on Martins Potato Roll
More about Dips Dips
Consumer pic

 

Bayberry Beer Hall

381 West Fountain Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Roulade$24.00
mashed potatoes, peas, carrots, maitakes, tarragon beurre blanc
More about Bayberry Beer Hall
Tribos Peri Peri RI image

 

Tribos Peri Peri RI

183 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tribos Crispy Chicken Pita
Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich
More about Tribos Peri Peri RI
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Crispy Chicken$9.49
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.49
More about Sammy's Pizza

