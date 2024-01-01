Croissants in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve croissants
Fleur Providence
1 West Exchange Street, Providence
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$14.00
Served with breakfast potatoes and arugula.
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave
139 Elmgrove Avenue, Providence
|Butter Croissant
|$4.25
Flaky, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and rolled.
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.75
Boars head ham, Cabot cheddar cheese.
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St
55 Cromwell St, Providence
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Flakey, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and shaped.
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
Boars Head Ham, Cabot Cheddar Cheese
Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street
900 Smith Street, Providence
|Everything Croissant AVAILABLE 11/18 ONLY!
|$4.25
AVAILABLE 11/18 ONLY!
Flakey, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and shaped. Topped with an everything seasoning!
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.75
Boars head ham, Cabot cheddar cheese.
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Flakey, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and shaped.