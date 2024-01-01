Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve croissants

Consumer pic

 

Fleur Providence

1 West Exchange Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant$14.00
Served with breakfast potatoes and arugula.
More about Fleur Providence
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave

139 Elmgrove Avenue, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Croissant$4.25
Flaky, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and rolled.
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.75
Boars head ham, Cabot cheddar cheese.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St

55 Cromwell St, Providence

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Croissant$4.00
Flakey, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and shaped.
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.50
Boars Head Ham, Cabot Cheddar Cheese
More about KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St
Item pic

 

Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street

900 Smith Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Everything Croissant AVAILABLE 11/18 ONLY!$4.25
AVAILABLE 11/18 ONLY!
Flakey, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and shaped. Topped with an everything seasoning!
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.75
Boars head ham, Cabot cheddar cheese.
Butter Croissant$4.00
Flakey, buttery layered croissant. Hand cut and shaped.
More about Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street
Item pic

 

Beans & Buns Bakery & Cafe

2166 Broad Street, Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Pistachio Bun$6.00
Spinach & Feta Danish$5.00
Chocolate Croissant$6.00
More about Beans & Buns Bakery & Cafe

