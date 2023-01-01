Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve curry

Bodega on Smith

373 Smith Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad$0.00
shredded chicken, carrot, celery, onion, bell pepper, mayo, raisins, sesame - ginger mayo, peanuts.
More about Bodega on Smith
Chinatown on Thayer image

 

Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken$14.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Item pic

 

Chomp Providence

117 Ives Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Keep Cod and Curry On Fried Fish Sandwich$17.00
Herb marinated and panko fried cod, turmeric chili lime remoulade, sweet curry red cabbage slaw and house pickles on seeded Martin’s potato bun.
More about Chomp Providence
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce$15.00
Prince Edward Island Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce
Mussels in a Coconut Curry$24.00
Prince Edward Island Mussels over Cappellini (GF if you ask for Rice Noodles) With Curry Coconut Broth
More about CAV
Item pic

 

MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 LB CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD$14.95
CHUNKS OF CHICKEN BREAST IN A HONEY RAISIN CURRY DRESSING
1/2 LB CURRIED CHICKEN$7.00
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Kabob and Curry

261 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.3 (1812 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TOFU MANGO CURRY (48)$14.00
Fresh Vegetables & Steamed Tofu. (GF) (V) (DF)
EGG & POTATO CURRY (72)$14.00
Red Onion, Tomatoes, Ginger & Garlic. (GF) (DF)
CHICKEN CURRY$14.00
Creamy Curry. (GF)
More about Kabob and Curry

