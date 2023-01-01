Curry in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve curry
Bodega on Smith
373 Smith Street, Providence
|Curry Chicken Salad
|$0.00
shredded chicken, carrot, celery, onion, bell pepper, mayo, raisins, sesame - ginger mayo, peanuts.
Chomp Providence
117 Ives Street, Providence
|Keep Cod and Curry On Fried Fish Sandwich
|$17.00
Herb marinated and panko fried cod, turmeric chili lime remoulade, sweet curry red cabbage slaw and house pickles on seeded Martin’s potato bun.
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce
|$15.00
Prince Edward Island Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce
|Mussels in a Coconut Curry
|$24.00
Prince Edward Island Mussels over Cappellini (GF if you ask for Rice Noodles) With Curry Coconut Broth
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence
|1 LB CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
|CURRIED CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.95
CHUNKS OF CHICKEN BREAST IN A HONEY RAISIN CURRY DRESSING
|1/2 LB CURRIED CHICKEN
|$7.00