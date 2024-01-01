Dumplings in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve dumplings
More about Somo Kitchen & Sushi
Somo Kitchen & Sushi
373 Richmond St., Providence
|Korean dumplings
|$10.00
More about Lily's Soups and Scoops
Lily's Soups and Scoops
1850 Broad Street, Cranston
|Chicken and Dumpling Soup
|$0.00
Lily's Ladle Chicken Bone Broth, water, chicken, carrots, onions, celery, garlic, thyme, butter, flour, half and half, peas, corn, green beans.
For the dumplings: flour, baking powder, salt, pepper, butter, milk.
More about THE DISTRICT
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Dumplings
|$10.00
Fried pork dumplings with sesame oil, sesame seed & soy sauce & scallions