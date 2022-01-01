Egg sandwiches in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Brewed Awakenings
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brewed Awakenings
100 Westminister Street, Providence
|2 Egg Sandwich
|$4.25
Fresh eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
|The Original Egg Sandwich
|$5.50
2 farm fresh eggs, red onion, tomato, American cheese, on a toasted English muffin.
More about All Favorites Cafe
All Favorites Cafe
1678 Broad st, Cranston
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Over easy egg, bacon, extra sharp cheddar, dressed arugula, remoulade, English muffin.