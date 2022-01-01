Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

The Original Egg Sandwich image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brewed Awakenings

100 Westminister Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
2 Egg Sandwich$4.25
Fresh eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
The Original Egg Sandwich$5.50
2 farm fresh eggs, red onion, tomato, American cheese, on a toasted English muffin.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Item pic

 

All Favorites Cafe

1678 Broad st, Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$9.00
Over easy egg, bacon, extra sharp cheddar, dressed arugula, remoulade, English muffin.
More about All Favorites Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Nero's Foundry Cafe

235 Promenade Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.25
More about Nero's Foundry Cafe

