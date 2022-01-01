Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve fajitas

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita$10.75
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp. Lettuce, tomato, onion, red pepper, provolone.
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
Item pic

 

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

1950 Westminster Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas$15.00
Your choice of up to two types of Meat sliced and grilled with Onions, Red & Green Peppers served with (5) Corn Tortillas and (2) Sides
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Three Sisters

1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken w/ fajita seasoning, cheddar Pico DE Gallo, avocado, tortilla chips, over mixed greens. Side of sour cream & Parmesan peppercorn
More about Three Sisters
Item pic

 

MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS$17.95
Served with peppers, onions, side of rice, black beans, sour cream
and Pico de Gallo.
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
Restaurant banner

 

Jalapeno Taqueria - 1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Unit 4

1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Unit 4, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Salad$10.99
More about Jalapeno Taqueria - 1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Unit 4

