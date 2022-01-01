Fajitas in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve fajitas
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Fajita
|$10.75
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp. Lettuce, tomato, onion, red pepper, provolone.
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
1950 Westminster Street, Providence
|Fajitas
|$15.00
Your choice of up to two types of Meat sliced and grilled with Onions, Red & Green Peppers served with (5) Corn Tortillas and (2) Sides
More about Three Sisters
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Three Sisters
1074 Hope StProvidence, RI 02906, Providence
|Fajita Salad
|$12.00
Grilled chicken w/ fajita seasoning, cheddar Pico DE Gallo, avocado, tortilla chips, over mixed greens. Side of sour cream & Parmesan peppercorn
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence
|GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$17.95
Served with peppers, onions, side of rice, black beans, sour cream
and Pico de Gallo.