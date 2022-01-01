Fish and chips in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve fish and chips
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
1058 Charles St, North Providence
|FISH & CHIP
|$22.99
beer battered haddock served with fries, Cole slaw, tartar & lemon
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Fish & Chips
|$13.25
Beer-battered haddock served over fries w/ sides of coleslaw & tartar sauce.
Dune Brother's Seafood
239 dyer street, Providence
|Fish & Chips
Choice of Fish, Beer-Battered & Beef-Fat Fried served w/ 'Old Bay' Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bucktown
471 W Fountain St, Providence
|Fish & chips
|$15.00
Fried Fish with waffle fries, comes with tartar sauce.
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|District Crispy Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Fresh cod loin dredged in house-made dogfish 60minute IPA beer batter served with house fries, tartar sauce, and house-made cole slaw
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Kids Fish & Chips
battered cod, house frites
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
10oz of beer battered cod, pickled jalapeno tartar sauce, coleslaw, house frites, served with aioli
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
beer battered cod, pickled jalapeno tartar sauce, coleslaw, house frites, served with aioli
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Fish & Chips
|$11.99
Fish and chips, tangy tartar sauce, Made with a crispy batter that utilizes real, quality craft IPA beer that helps provide a delicious taste.
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence
|FISH & CHIPS
|$18.95
Beer battered, fresh cod fillet. Served with house cut fries, homemade
coleslaw and house tartar sauce.
Sammy's Pizza
1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence
|Fish & Chips Dinner Plate
|$11.95