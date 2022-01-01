Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve fish and chips

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

1058 Charles St, North Providence

Avg 4.4 (143 reviews)
Takeout
FISH & CHIP$22.99
beer battered haddock served with fries, Cole slaw, tartar & lemon
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$13.25
Beer-battered haddock served over fries w/ sides of coleslaw & tartar sauce.
More about PVD Pizza
Dune Brother's Seafood image

 

Dune Brother's Seafood

239 dyer street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips
Choice of Fish, Beer-Battered & Beef-Fat Fried served w/ 'Old Bay' Fries, Lemon & Tartar Sauce
More about Dune Brother's Seafood
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bucktown

471 W Fountain St, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & chips$15.00
Fried Fish with waffle fries, comes with tartar sauce.
More about Bucktown
Item pic

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
District Crispy Fish & Chips$17.00
Fresh cod loin dredged in house-made dogfish 60minute IPA beer batter served with house fries, tartar sauce, and house-made cole slaw
More about THE DISTRICT
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Fish & Chips
battered cod, house frites
Fish & Chips$19.00
10oz of beer battered cod, pickled jalapeno tartar sauce, coleslaw, house frites, served with aioli
Fish & Chips$15.00
beer battered cod, pickled jalapeno tartar sauce, coleslaw, house frites, served with aioli
More about Red Stripe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$11.99
Fish and chips, tangy tartar sauce, Made with a crispy batter that utilizes real, quality craft IPA beer that helps provide a delicious taste.
More about Piemonte
Item pic

 

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$18.95
Beer battered, fresh cod fillet. Served with house cut fries, homemade
coleslaw and house tartar sauce.
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips Dinner Plate$11.95
More about Sammy's Pizza
Fish & Chips image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Elmhurst Pub

670 Smith St, Providence

Avg 4.5 (263 reviews)
Fast Pay
Fish & Chips$8.99
More about Elmhurst Pub

