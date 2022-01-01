Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve french fries

Baja's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**FRENCH FRIES**$5.00
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (FRENCH FRIES INSIDE BURRITO)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
More about Baja's Taqueria
Meatballs & French Fries image

 

Angelo's

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatballs & French Fries$7.35
A 1924 original - homemade meatballs with a little side of french fries!
French Fries$6.25
Fresh cut french fries, never frozen, then fried twice for exceptional taste.
Sausage & French Fries$7.75
A 1924 original - hand-cut sausage with a little side of french fries
More about Angelo's
Baja's Tex Mex Grill image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (FRENCH FRIES INSIDE BURRITO)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
**FRENCH FRIES**$5.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
Charuma image

 

Charuma

45 Weybosset St, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.25
More about Charuma
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basket of French Fries$5.99
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Chinatown on Thayer image

 

Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.95
More about Chinatown on Thayer
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria image

 

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
**FRENCH FRIES**$5.00
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Brewed Awakenings image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Brewed Awakenings

100 Westminister Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
French Fries$3.50
Crispy, regular cut, hearty, skin on fries, seasoned with cracked black pepper, garlic, and sea salt.
More about Brewed Awakenings
Durk's Bar-B-Q image

 

Durk's Bar-B-Q

33 Aborn St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$6.00
More about Durk's Bar-B-Q
Francesco's Pizza image

 

Francesco's Pizza

357 Hope Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Parmesan French Fries$6.95
More about Francesco's Pizza
Los Andes Restaurant image

 

Los Andes Restaurant

903 Chalkstone Ave,, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
french fries$5.00
More about Los Andes Restaurant
French Fries image

 

Epicurean Feast

110 Royal Little Drive, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
More about Epicurean Feast
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov image

 

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FRENCH FRIES$4.25
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
Item pic

 

The Corner Grill

834 Admiral Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.99
More about The Corner Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Jalapeno Taqueria

1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Unit 4, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$4.99
More about Jalapeno Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$4.25
More about Sammy's Pizza
Cajun French Fries image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Elmhurst Pub

670 Smith St, Providence

Avg 4.5 (263 reviews)
Fast Pay
Cajun French Fries$3.25
More about Elmhurst Pub

