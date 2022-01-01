French fries in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve french fries
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**FRENCH FRIES**
|$5.00
|**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (FRENCH FRIES INSIDE BURRITO)**
|$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
Angelo's
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Meatballs & French Fries
|$7.35
A 1924 original - homemade meatballs with a little side of french fries!
|French Fries
|$6.25
Fresh cut french fries, never frozen, then fried twice for exceptional taste.
|Sausage & French Fries
|$7.75
A 1924 original - hand-cut sausage with a little side of french fries
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (FRENCH FRIES INSIDE BURRITO)**
|$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
|**FRENCH FRIES**
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Basket of French Fries
|$5.99
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence
|**FRENCH FRIES**
|$5.00
|**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**
|$10.00
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Brewed Awakenings
100 Westminister Street, Providence
|French Fries
|$3.50
Crispy, regular cut, hearty, skin on fries, seasoned with cracked black pepper, garlic, and sea salt.
Epicurean Feast
110 Royal Little Drive, Providence
|French Fries
|$2.20
Great addition to any sandwich!
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence
|FRENCH FRIES
|$4.25
Jalapeno Taqueria
1998 Mineral Spring Ave. Unit 4, North Providence
|French Fries
|$4.99