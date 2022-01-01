Fritters in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve fritters
Bayberry Beer Hall
381 West Fountain Street, Providence
|Zucchini + Corn Fritters
|$9.00
chipotle aioli
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts
135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence
|Raspberry Fritter
|$4.00
Pieces of our brioche dough layered with raspberry jam. Finished with a resh raspberry glaze.
|Strawberry Rhubarb Fritter
|$4.00
Pieces of our brioche dough formed together with a strawberry rhubarb filling. Finished with a strawberry glaze.
Pianta LLC
408 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Zucchini Fritters (GF, NF, SF)
|$14.00
Served with roasted corn salad, peppadew aioli & fresh basil
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts
55 Cromwell St, Providence
|Raspberry Fritter
|$3.75
Pieces of our brioche dough layered with raspberry jam. Finished with a fresh raspberry glaze.
|Strawberry Rhubarb Fritter
|$4.00
Pieces of our brioche dough formed together with a strawberry rhubarb filling. Finished with a strawberry glaze.