Fritters in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve fritters

Somo Kitchen & Sushi image

 

Somo Kitchen & Sushi

373 Richmond St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple fritters$10.00
More about Somo Kitchen & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Bayberry Beer Hall

381 West Fountain Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zucchini + Corn Fritters$9.00
chipotle aioli
More about Bayberry Beer Hall
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts

135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Fritter$4.00
Pieces of our brioche dough layered with raspberry jam. Finished with a resh raspberry glaze.
Strawberry Rhubarb Fritter$4.00
Pieces of our brioche dough formed together with a strawberry rhubarb filling. Finished with a strawberry glaze.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts
Item pic

 

Pianta LLC

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zucchini Fritters (GF, NF, SF)$14.00
Served with roasted corn salad, peppadew aioli & fresh basil
More about Pianta LLC
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts

55 Cromwell St, Providence

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Fritter$3.75
Pieces of our brioche dough layered with raspberry jam. Finished with a fresh raspberry glaze.
Strawberry Rhubarb Fritter$4.00
Pieces of our brioche dough formed together with a strawberry rhubarb filling. Finished with a strawberry glaze.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts

