Greek salad in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Greek Salad
|$9.75
Feta, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, green peppers, croutons. House dressing on side
Yoleni's
292 Westminster St, Providence
|Greek Salad
|$13.95
Fresh Mixed Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Feta, Pepperoncini, Olives, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Greens, Tomato, Feta, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Onion, Caper, Olives, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Vinaigrette
PIZZA
Fellini Pizzeria
2190 Broad St, Cranston
|Greek Salad Family-Style
|$24.95
|Greek Salad SM
|$9.99
Francesco's Pizza
357 Hope Street, Providence
|Nikko's Greek Salad
|$12.95
Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta, Greek Dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Feta Cheese & Kalamata olives over our Garden Salad.
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence
|GREEK SALAD
|$12.95
A large garden salad with kalamata
olives, fresh feta, pepperoncinis, and Greek dressing.