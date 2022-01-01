Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve greek salad

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.75
Feta, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini, cucumber, green peppers, croutons. House dressing on side
More about PVD Pizza
Item pic

 

Yoleni's

292 Westminster St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$13.95
Fresh Mixed Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Feta, Pepperoncini, Olives, and Red Wine Vinaigrette
Greek Salad$14.00
Greens, Tomato, Feta, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Onion, Caper, Olives, Pepperoncini, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Yoleni's
Item pic

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad Family-Style$24.95
Greek Salad SM$9.99
More about Fellini Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Francesco's Pizza

357 Hope Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nikko's Greek Salad$12.95
Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Cucumbers, Feta, Greek Dressing
More about Francesco's Pizza
Greek Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
Feta Cheese & Kalamata olives over our Garden Salad.
More about Piemonte
GREEK SALAD image

 

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GREEK SALAD$12.95
A large garden salad with kalamata
olives, fresh feta, pepperoncinis, and Greek dressing.
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad w/Chicken$8.99
Greek Salad$7.99
More about Sammy's Pizza

