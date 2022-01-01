Hot chocolate in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Little City Coffee & Kitchen - 170 Mathewson St
Little City Coffee & Kitchen - 170 Mathewson St
170 Mathewson Street, Providence
|Small Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
Classic Hot Chocolate featuring our scratch made mocha syrup and steamed dairy/non-dairy
|Large Hot Chocolate
|$3.75
Classic Hot Chocolate featuring our scratch made mocha syrup and steamed dairy/non-dairy
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
1950 Westminster Street, Providence
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.00
Made using the same recipe our Abuelita has always used.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|Hot Chocolate Mix
|$8.50
Makes about 5 cups of hot chocolate. Add warm milk and top with whipped cream!
More about Ceremony Tea House
Ceremony Tea House
406 brook street, Providence
|Hojicha Hot Chocolate
|$6.00
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence
|HOT CHOCOLATE
|$4.95