Hot chocolate in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Little City Coffee & Kitchen - 170 Mathewson St

170 Mathewson Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Hot Chocolate$3.25
Classic Hot Chocolate featuring our scratch made mocha syrup and steamed dairy/non-dairy
Large Hot Chocolate$3.75
Classic Hot Chocolate featuring our scratch made mocha syrup and steamed dairy/non-dairy
More about Little City Coffee & Kitchen - 170 Mathewson St
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos image

 

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

1950 Westminster Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.00
Made using the same recipe our Abuelita has always used.
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
Item pic

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate Mix$8.50
Makes about 5 cups of hot chocolate. Add warm milk and top with whipped cream!
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Ceremony image

 

Ceremony Tea House

406 brook street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hojicha Hot Chocolate$6.00
More about Ceremony Tea House
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov image

 

MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HOT CHOCOLATE$4.95
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
Consumer pic

 

All Favorites Cafe

1678 Broad st, Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.50
More about All Favorites Cafe
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave

135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.15
House made chocolate syrup with steamed milk! A perfect blend of sweet and dark chocolate.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave

