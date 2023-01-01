Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Leche cake in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve leche cake

Consumer pic

 

brother and moffat

70 Westfield St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Trés Leche Cake$10.00
More about brother and moffat
Banner pic

 

Aguardente

12 Governor Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$7.00
Authentically prepared, moist cake with hints of vanilla, topped with a hibscus drizzle. Pairs beautifully with Aguardente de Mavem as a pour over or to sip
More about Aguardente

