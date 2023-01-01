Lobsters in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve lobsters
Angelo's Restaurant
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Lobster Ravioli
|$19.99
Six jumbo ravioli stuffed with fresh lobster sautéed in our creamy Pink Vodka Sauce.
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Lobster Bisque
|$6.99
Chomp Providence
117 Ives Street, Providence
|Weekend Special Lobster Mac and Cheese Burger
|$22.00
Beef patty and cheddar cheese topped with gruyere brie mac and cheese with butter poached lobster on toasted brioche
Los Andes Restaurant
903 Chalkstone Ave,, Providence
|Lobster Paella
|$66.00
A **1 1/2 lb Hard Shell Maine Lobster**, served with our paella
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Lobster Bisque Cup
|$7.50
Lobster Bisque with Tahitian Vanilla
|Lobster Bisque with Lobster
|$10.00
Lobster Bisque with Tahitian vanilla with lobster chunks
|Lobster Bisque Cup with Lobster
|$10.00
Lobster Bisque with Chunks of Lobster
Red Stripe Restaurant
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$33.00
The ultimate Mac & Cheese, with a HALF POUND of lobster meat.
|1/2 Pound Lobster Caesar Half
|$28.00
Half sized Caesar salad, topped with a QUARTER POUND of lobster meat
