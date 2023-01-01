Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve lobsters

Angelo's Restaurant

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$19.99
Six jumbo ravioli stuffed with fresh lobster sautéed in our creamy Pink Vodka Sauce.
More about Angelo's Restaurant
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Bisque$6.99
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
Chomp Providence

117 Ives Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Weekend Special Lobster Mac and Cheese Burger$22.00
Beef patty and cheddar cheese topped with gruyere brie mac and cheese with butter poached lobster on toasted brioche
More about Chomp Providence
Los Andes Restaurant

903 Chalkstone Ave,, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Paella$66.00
A **1 1/2 lb Hard Shell Maine Lobster**, served with our paella
More about Los Andes Restaurant
CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Bisque Cup$7.50
Lobster Bisque with Tahitian Vanilla
Lobster Bisque with Lobster$10.00
Lobster Bisque with Tahitian vanilla with lobster chunks
Lobster Bisque Cup with Lobster$10.00
Lobster Bisque with Chunks of Lobster
More about CAV
Red Stripe Restaurant

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$33.00
The ultimate Mac & Cheese, with a HALF POUND of lobster meat.
1/2 Pound Lobster Caesar Half$28.00
Half sized Caesar salad, topped with a QUARTER POUND of lobster meat
Lobster Mac & Cheese$33.00
The ultimate Mac & Cheese, with a HALF POUND of lobster meat.
More about Red Stripe Restaurant
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP AND LOBSTER RAVIOLI$21.95
More about MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

