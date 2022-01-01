Margherita pizza in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Blaze Smith Hill
209 Douglas Avenue, Providence
|PIZZA MARGHERITA (Copy)
|$16.00
sliced tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Margherita Pizza
Nut-free pesto base, tomatoes, garlic, house- made fresh mozzarella, cheddar mozzarella blend.
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Margherita Pizza
|$0.00
Tomato, basil and mozzarella
|Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato, basil and mozzarella
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Lg Margherita Pizza
|$16.99
Fresh mozzarella and parmigiana cheese, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
|Med Margherita Pizza
|$13.99
Fresh mozzarella and parmigiana cheese, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
|GF Margherita Pizza
|$12.99
Fresh mozzarella and parmigiana cheese, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Il Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
Crushed Piennolo, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil