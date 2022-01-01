Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Blaze Smith Hill image

 

Blaze Smith Hill

209 Douglas Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PIZZA MARGHERITA (Copy)$16.00
sliced tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese, balsamic glaze
More about Blaze Smith Hill
PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pizza
Nut-free pesto base, tomatoes, garlic, house- made fresh mozzarella, cheddar mozzarella blend.
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$0.00
Tomato, basil and mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$18.00
Tomato, basil and mozzarella
More about THE DISTRICT
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Margherita Pizza$16.99
Fresh mozzarella and parmigiana cheese, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
Med Margherita Pizza$13.99
Fresh mozzarella and parmigiana cheese, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
GF Margherita Pizza$12.99
Fresh mozzarella and parmigiana cheese, crushed tomatoes, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Piemonte
Item pic

 

Il Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$18.00
Crushed Piennolo, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Basil
More about Il Massimo
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza - 1388 Mineral Spring Avenue

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Margarita Pizza$16.99
Small Margarita Pizza$11.99
More about Sammy's Pizza - 1388 Mineral Spring Avenue

