Meatball subs in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve meatball subs

Angelo's Restaurant

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Parm Sandwich$8.99
Meatball & French Fry Parm Sandwich$10.00
A twist on our classic dish- meatball and french fry parm sandwich! You will be shocked how quickly it becomes your new favorite!
Bodega on Smith

373 Smith Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball sub$12.50
House Made Meatballs, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, House Made Red Sauce, Served on Locally Made Torpedo Roll
PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich$9.50
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Meatball Parm Sandwich$8.99
Homemade Italian meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, basil, and Parmesan cheese.
Il Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sub$16.00
House Made Meatballs with Fontina and San Marzano Sauce on a 12 inch Fresh Baked Sub Roll. Served with Fries
