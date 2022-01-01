Meatball subs in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve meatball subs
Angelo's Restaurant
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Meatball Parm Sandwich
|$8.99
|Meatball & French Fry Parm Sandwich
|$10.00
A twist on our classic dish- meatball and french fry parm sandwich! You will be shocked how quickly it becomes your new favorite!
Bodega on Smith
373 Smith Street, Providence
|Meatball sub
|$12.50
House Made Meatballs, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, House Made Red Sauce, Served on Locally Made Torpedo Roll
Fellini Pizzeria
2190 Broad St, Cranston
|Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich
|$9.50
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Homemade Meatball Parm Sandwich
|$8.99
Homemade Italian meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, basil, and Parmesan cheese.