Mediterranean salad in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve mediterranean salad

Bodega on Smith

373 Smith Street, Providence

Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese, salt, oregano, and olive oil
Wayland Fresh

229 Waterman St, Providence

Mediterranean Salad$12.00
Arugula, Chickpeas, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese, Oat Milk Italian dressing
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Mediterranean Salad$13.48
2 pcs crisp falafel and side of hummus over our garden salad with choice of dressing.
Tribos Peri Peri RI - Providence

183 Angell Street, Providence

Mediterranean Salad$0.00
