Mediterranean salad in Providence

Bodega on Smith
373 Smith Street, Providence
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese, salt, oregano, and olive oil
Wayland Fresh
229 Waterman St, Providence
|Mediterranean Salad
|$12.00
Arugula, Chickpeas, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese, Oat Milk Italian dressing
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Mediterranean Salad
|$13.48
2 pcs crisp falafel and side of hummus over our garden salad with choice of dressing.