Mozzarella sticks in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)**
|$9.10
|**MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)**
|$7.00
Angelo's
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.75
Fresh mozzarella breaded and fried to a soft center, served with a ramekin of house sauce.
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Mozzarella Stick Burger
|$11.75
Burger topped with mozzarella sticks, pesto and balsamic glaze
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|**MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)
|$7.00
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence
|MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)
|$7.00
Francesco's Pizza
357 Hope Street, Providence
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.95
7 to an order
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
Italian breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.