Mozzarella sticks in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Baja's Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)**$9.10
**MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)**$7.00
More about Baja's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Angelo's

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.75
Fresh mozzarella breaded and fried to a soft center, served with a ramekin of house sauce.
More about Angelo's
PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Stick Burger$11.75
Burger topped with mozzarella sticks, pesto and balsamic glaze
More about PVD Pizza
Baja's Tex Mex Grill image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)$7.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria image

 

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6 PC)$7.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Mozzarella Sticks image

 

Francesco's Pizza

357 Hope Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
7 to an order
More about Francesco's Pizza
Mozzarella Sticks image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Italian breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce.
More about Piemonte
The Corner Grill image

 

The Corner Grill

834 Admiral Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.99
More about The Corner Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (8 pcs)$7.99
More about Sammy's Pizza

