Muffins in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve muffins
Bodega on Smith
373 Smith Street, Providence
|David's Muffins
|$3.19
Banana Nut, Blueberry, Corn, Chocolate Chip
Little City Coffee & Kitchen - 170 Mathewson St
170 Mathewson Street, Providence
|English Muffin Pack
|$4.50
3 of our sourdough English muffins
|Pumpkin Muffin
|$4.00
Pumpkin, candied ginger, turmeric streusel
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|Peach Muffin
|$3.75
Ripe peaches, cinnamon sugar and oat topping
|Pumpkin Pecan Muffin
|$3.75
Pumpkin muffin topped with a pecan praline topping! We only bake 1-2 types of muffins/scones per day. Call the shop for availability.
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
Made with Maine blueberries!. Topped with cinnamon sugar. Only 1-2 types of muffins/scones available per day.
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave
135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence
|Pumpkin Muffin
|$3.25
Tender and moist pumpkin flavored muffin with hints of fall spices, topped with a brown sugar and oat crumble
|Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
|$3.25
A classic lemon poppy seed muffin, finished with a lemon glaze drizzle.
|Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.25
Fresh raspberries and chocolate chips loaded into a dense muffin. Topped with sanding sugar.
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St
55 Cromwell St, Providence
|Pumpkin Muffin
|$3.25
Tender and moist pumpkin-flavored muffin with hints of fall spices, topped with a brown sugar and oat crumble.
|Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$3.25
Fresh raspberries and chocolate chips loaded into a dense muffin. Topped with sanding sugar.