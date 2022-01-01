Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve muffins

Bodega on Smith

373 Smith Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
David's Muffins$3.19
Banana Nut, Blueberry, Corn, Chocolate Chip
More about Bodega on Smith
Little City Coffee & Kitchen image

 

Little City Coffee & Kitchen - 170 Mathewson St

170 Mathewson Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin Pack$4.50
3 of our sourdough English muffins
Pumpkin Muffin$4.00
Pumpkin, candied ginger, turmeric streusel
More about Little City Coffee & Kitchen - 170 Mathewson St
Item pic

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
Peach Muffin$3.75
Ripe peaches, cinnamon sugar and oat topping
Pumpkin Pecan Muffin$3.75
Pumpkin muffin topped with a pecan praline topping! We only bake 1-2 types of muffins/scones per day. Call the shop for availability.
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
Made with Maine blueberries!. Topped with cinnamon sugar. Only 1-2 types of muffins/scones available per day.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave

135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Muffin$3.25
Tender and moist pumpkin flavored muffin with hints of fall spices, topped with a brown sugar and oat crumble
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin$3.25
A classic lemon poppy seed muffin, finished with a lemon glaze drizzle.
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.25
Fresh raspberries and chocolate chips loaded into a dense muffin. Topped with sanding sugar.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St

55 Cromwell St, Providence

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Pumpkin Muffin$3.25
Tender and moist pumpkin-flavored muffin with hints of fall spices, topped with a brown sugar and oat crumble.
Raspberry Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.25
Fresh raspberries and chocolate chips loaded into a dense muffin. Topped with sanding sugar.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St
Restaurant banner

 

Nero's Foundry Cafe

235 Promenade Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
English Muffin Toasted$1.85
with butter or cream cheese
More about Nero's Foundry Cafe

