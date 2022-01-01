Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve mussels

Dune Brother's Seafood image

 

Dune Brother's Seafood

239 dyer street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$22.00
1 lb RI mussels, shallots, garlic, herbs, white wine, toasted bread
More about Dune Brother's Seafood
Banner pic

 

Aguardente

12 Governor Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$12.00
All dishes served with bread, red vinegar pickled onions, pepper rings, salt, and lemon
More about Aguardente
Item pic

 

Bayberry Beer Hall - 381 West Fountain Street

381 West Fountain Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$20.00
chourico, cider, leeks, parsley, grilled bread
More about Bayberry Beer Hall - 381 West Fountain Street
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels in a Coconut Curry$24.00
Prince Edward Island Mussels over Cappellini (GF if you ask for Rice Noodles) With Curry Coconut Broth
Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce$15.00
Prince Edward Island Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce
Mussels Arrabiata$16.00
Sauteed Mussels in a spicy arrabiata pomodoro sauce served over cappellini pasta
More about CAV
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe Restaurant

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mariniere Mussels - Half$12.00
thyme, shallots, garlic, leeks, white wine
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
Mariniere Mussels - Full$21.00
thyme, shallots, garlic, leeks, white wine, served with house frites
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
Red Stripe Mussels - Full$21.00
cherry tomatoes, pesto, garlic, shallots, cream, Red Stripe lager, served with house frites
More about Red Stripe Restaurant
Item pic

 

Il Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels Arrabbiata$16.00
Farm raised P.E.I Mussels, ‘Nduja, Tomato Sea Broth, Roasted Garlic, Spicy Calabrian Chillies, Grilled Rustic Bread
GF Mussels$16.00
Farm raised P.E.I. Mussels, Nduja, Tomato Sea Broth, Roasted Garlic, Spicy Calabrian Chillies, GFGrilled Rustic Bread
More about Il Massimo

