Mussels in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve mussels
Dune Brother's Seafood
239 dyer street, Providence
|Mussels
|$22.00
1 lb RI mussels, shallots, garlic, herbs, white wine, toasted bread
Aguardente
12 Governor Street, Providence
|Mussels
|$12.00
All dishes served with bread, red vinegar pickled onions, pepper rings, salt, and lemon
Bayberry Beer Hall - 381 West Fountain Street
381 West Fountain Street, Providence
|Mussels
|$20.00
chourico, cider, leeks, parsley, grilled bread
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Mussels in a Coconut Curry
|$24.00
Prince Edward Island Mussels over Cappellini (GF if you ask for Rice Noodles) With Curry Coconut Broth
|Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce
|$15.00
Prince Edward Island Mussels in a Coconut, Red Curry Sauce
|Mussels Arrabiata
|$16.00
Sauteed Mussels in a spicy arrabiata pomodoro sauce served over cappellini pasta
Red Stripe Restaurant
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Mariniere Mussels - Half
|$12.00
thyme, shallots, garlic, leeks, white wine
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
|Mariniere Mussels - Full
|$21.00
thyme, shallots, garlic, leeks, white wine, served with house frites
*This menu item is Gluten-Free
|Red Stripe Mussels - Full
|$21.00
cherry tomatoes, pesto, garlic, shallots, cream, Red Stripe lager, served with house frites
Il Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Mussels Arrabbiata
|$16.00
Farm raised P.E.I Mussels, ‘Nduja, Tomato Sea Broth, Roasted Garlic, Spicy Calabrian Chillies, Grilled Rustic Bread
|GF Mussels
|$16.00
Farm raised P.E.I. Mussels, Nduja, Tomato Sea Broth, Roasted Garlic, Spicy Calabrian Chillies, GFGrilled Rustic Bread