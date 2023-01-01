Paninis in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve paninis
More about Bodega on Smith
Bodega on Smith
373 Smith Street, Providence
|Mushroom and Veggie Panini
|$12.00
Grilled portabella mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled red onions, arugula, feta cheese, hummus, on our homemade focaccia bread
More about Nero's Foundry Cafe
Nero's Foundry Cafe
235 Promenade Street, Providence
|Italian Fig Panini
|$12.99
Prosciutto, homemade fig jam, goat cheese
|Tuscan Grilled Chicken Panini
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, arugula, top with balsamic glaze
|Nero's Classic Panini
|$11.99
Turkey,bacon, avocado with cheese of your choice, and ranch dressing