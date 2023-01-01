Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve paninis

Consumer pic

 

Bodega on Smith

373 Smith Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom and Veggie Panini$12.00
Grilled portabella mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled red onions, arugula, feta cheese, hummus, on our homemade focaccia bread
More about Bodega on Smith
Restaurant banner

 

Nero's Foundry Cafe

235 Promenade Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Fig Panini$12.99
Prosciutto, homemade fig jam, goat cheese
Tuscan Grilled Chicken Panini$11.99
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, arugula, top with balsamic glaze
Nero's Classic Panini$11.99
Turkey,bacon, avocado with cheese of your choice, and ranch dressing
More about Nero's Foundry Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Fritters

Calamari

Pies

Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Cheeseburgers

Veggie Burgers

Fish And Chips

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Fox Point

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (26 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

No reviews yet

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (907 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1816 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (248 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston