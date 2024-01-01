Pastries in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve pastries
Ceremony Tea House
406 brook street, Providence
|Single Yolk Pastry
|$0.00
|Single Pineapple Pastry
|$4.25
|Single Mung Bean Pastry
|$5.85
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave
139 Elmgrove Avenue, Providence
|Savory -Assorted Pastry Box
|$27.25
An assortment of our delicious savory Good Egg pastries!
Comes with: 2 butter croissants, ham and cheese croissant, savory seasonal danish, cheddar jalapeno scone, savory popover.
|Sweet -Assorted Pastry Box
|$26.25
An assortment of our delicious sweet Good Egg pastries!
Comes with: cinnamon bun, seasonal sweet danish, chocolate croissant, cinnamon coffee cake muffin, seasonal muffin, lemon poppyseed scone.
DONUTS
KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St
55 Cromwell St, Providence
|Sweet- Assorted Pastry Box
|$23.00
An assortment of our delicious sweet Good Egg pastries!
Comes with: cinnamon bun, strawberry mascarpone danish, chocolate croissant, cinnamon coffee cake muffin, double chocolate muffin, lemon poppyseed scone
Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street
900 Smith Street, Providence
|Sweet- Assorted Pastry Box
|$27.25
An assortment of our delicious sweet Good Egg pastries!
Comes with: cinnamon bun, seasonal sweet danish, chocolate croissant, cinnamon coffee cake muffin, seasonal muffin, lemon poppyseed scone.
|Savory- Assorted Pastry Box
|$27.25
A delicious assortment of our savory Good Egg pastries!
Comes with: 2 butter croissants, ham and cheese croissant, seasonal savory danish, cheddar jalapeno scone, savory popover.