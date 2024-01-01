Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Ceremony Tea House

406 brook street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Yolk Pastry$0.00
Single Pineapple Pastry$4.25
Single Mung Bean Pastry$5.85
More about Ceremony Tea House
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave

139 Elmgrove Avenue, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Savory -Assorted Pastry Box$27.25
An assortment of our delicious savory Good Egg pastries!
Comes with: 2 butter croissants, ham and cheese croissant, savory seasonal danish, cheddar jalapeno scone, savory popover.
Sweet -Assorted Pastry Box$26.25
An assortment of our delicious sweet Good Egg pastries!
Comes with: cinnamon bun, seasonal sweet danish, chocolate croissant, cinnamon coffee cake muffin, seasonal muffin, lemon poppyseed scone.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St

55 Cromwell St, Providence

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet- Assorted Pastry Box$23.00
An assortment of our delicious sweet Good Egg pastries!
Comes with: cinnamon bun, strawberry mascarpone danish, chocolate croissant, cinnamon coffee cake muffin, double chocolate muffin, lemon poppyseed scone
More about KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St
Item pic

 

Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street

900 Smith Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet- Assorted Pastry Box$27.25
An assortment of our delicious sweet Good Egg pastries!
Comes with: cinnamon bun, seasonal sweet danish, chocolate croissant, cinnamon coffee cake muffin, seasonal muffin, lemon poppyseed scone.
Savory- Assorted Pastry Box$27.25
A delicious assortment of our savory Good Egg pastries!
Comes with: 2 butter croissants, ham and cheese croissant, seasonal savory danish, cheddar jalapeno scone, savory popover.
More about Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street
Item pic

 

Ceremony - Main Street PVD - 121 South Main Street

121 South Main Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Pineapple Pastry$4.25
More about Ceremony - Main Street PVD - 121 South Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Tuna Salad

Pizza Steak

Fish Tacos

Ravioli

Cookies

Pepperoni Pizza

Chopped Salad

Chicken Pasta

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Fox Point

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (27 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Smithfield

No reviews yet

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (589 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1920 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston