Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Peanut butter cookies in
Providence
/
Providence
/
Peanut Butter Cookies
Providence restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Bodega on Smith
373 Smith Street, Providence
No reviews yet
Freshly Baked Cookies Peanut Butter
$3.25
More about Bodega on Smith
Epicurean Feast - 2960 - AAA Northeast
110 Royal Little Drive, Providence
No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Chip Cookies
$1.00
2 Freshly baked cookies
More about Epicurean Feast - 2960 - AAA Northeast
Browse other tasty dishes in Providence
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
Penne
Boneless Wings
Salmon
Arugula Salad
Chicken Wraps
Tacos
Neighborhoods within Providence to explore
DownCity
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
College Hill
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Federal Hill
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Fox Point
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
East Side
No reviews yet
Summit
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Providence to explore
Warwick
Avg 3.4
(23 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Pawtucket
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(528 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(668 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(368 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1428 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(576 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(91 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston