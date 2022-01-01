Penne in Providence
Blaze Smith Hill
209 Douglas Avenue, Providence
|PENNE PINK VODKA (Copy)
|$14.00
penne tossed in pink vodka sauce with basil and shaved parmesan cheese
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
1058 Charles St, North Providence
|SHRIMP PENNE VODKA
|$20.99
sautéed shrimp tossed with penne in a vodka tomato cream sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Pink Penne & Sausage
|$15.99
sausage tossed with penne pasta in a housemade pink sauce finished with arugula, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Penne Alfredo
|$13.00
Penne pasta tossed with pink vodka sauce
|Penne alla Vodka
|$14.00
Penne pasta tossed with pink vodka sauce
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Penne Rigate
|$13.00
Penne Rigate: with pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, grated parmesan and fresh mozzarella served With grilled garlic bread