Penne in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve penne

Blaze Smith Hill image

 

Blaze Smith Hill

209 Douglas Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PENNE PINK VODKA (Copy)$14.00
penne tossed in pink vodka sauce with basil and shaved parmesan cheese
More about Blaze Smith Hill
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

1058 Charles St, North Providence

Avg 4.4 (143 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP PENNE VODKA$20.99
sautéed shrimp tossed with penne in a vodka tomato cream sauce
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pink Penne & Sausage$15.99
sausage tossed with penne pasta in a housemade pink sauce finished with arugula, parmesan & extra virgin olive oil
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
THE DISTRICT image

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Penne Alfredo$13.00
Penne pasta tossed with pink vodka sauce
Penne alla Vodka$14.00
Penne pasta tossed with pink vodka sauce
More about THE DISTRICT
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Rigate$13.00
Penne Rigate: with pomodoro sauce, fresh basil, grated parmesan and fresh mozzarella served With grilled garlic bread
More about CAV
Item pic

 

Pianta LLC

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Penne Alla Vodka (NF, SF)$21.00
*Staff Favorite* Pink vodka sauce with touches of crushed red pepper and balsamic vinegar topped with fresh basil and vegan parmesan
More about Pianta LLC

