Pies in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve pies
More about Baja's Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**OREO PIE**
|$5.00
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
1058 Charles St, North Providence
|SHEPHERD PIE
|$13.99
ground sirloin, onions, peas, carrots topped with mashed potato & brown gravy
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|**OREO PIE**
|$5.00
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
53 Ashburton St, Providence
|Snookers Mud Pie Sundae
|$8.99
coffee ice cream with chocolate brownie, crumbled Oreos, crushed Heath Bar, hot fudge, caramel sauce & whipped cream finished with an ice cream cone & a cherry on top
More about Chez Pascal & The Wurst Kitchen
Chez Pascal & The Wurst Kitchen
960 Hope Street, Providence
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$36.00
Fully Cooked. Reheat at Home.
Our Classic Chicken Pot Pie with Parmesan Cheese, Aromatic Vegetables & Potatoes Nestled in our Flaky Pie Dough in our Flaky Pie Dough. A delight for any time of day! Instructions on how to reheat will be included in your package.
Ingredients: flour, butter, egg; chicken, chicken stock, carrots, celery root, turnips, onions, celery, potatoes, parmesan, thyme, rosemary, sage, salt, pepper, garlic
More about Bucktown
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bucktown
471 W Fountain St, Providence
|Apple Pie
|$4.00
Personal size House made apple pie
|Sweet Potato Pie
|$4.00
Personal size House made sweet potato pie
More about Yoleni's
Yoleni's
292 Westminster St, Providence
|Spinach Pie
|$6.95
Spinach, Mizithra Cheese, Baked in Fillo Dough
|Cheese Pie
|$6.95
Mizithra Cheese and Feta Cheese, Baked in Fillo Dough
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
|6" Chocolate Cream Pie
|$34.00
A flaky pie crust filled with rich dark chocolate pudding and topped with fresh whipped cream! Available for pick up after 2pm. Keep chilled. Serves 5-6 pp.
|8" Chocolate Cream Pie
|$48.00
A flaky pie crust filled with rich dark chocolate pudding and topped with fresh whipped cream! Must be ordered a day in advance. Available after 2pm. Keep chilled. Serves 8-10 pp. Easter Sunday available at 9 am.
More about Fellini Pizzeria
PIZZA
Fellini Pizzeria
2190 Broad St, Cranston
|Cheese & Tomato Sauce Pie
|$17.50
More about Red Stripe
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Cookie Pie
|$9.00
More about Wright's Creamery
Wright's Creamery
10 Sims Avenue, Providence
|Custard Pie - 8"
|$13.75
|Banana Cream Pie - 8"
|$15.99
|Rice Pie - 9"
|$24.00