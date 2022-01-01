Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**OREO PIE**$5.00
**OREO PIE**$6.50
More about Baja's Taqueria
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

1058 Charles St, North Providence

Avg 4.4 (143 reviews)
Takeout
SHEPHERD PIE$13.99
ground sirloin, onions, peas, carrots topped with mashed potato & brown gravy
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
Item pic

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**OREO PIE**$5.00
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill

53 Ashburton St, Providence

Avg 5 (723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Snookers Mud Pie Sundae$8.99
coffee ice cream with chocolate brownie, crumbled Oreos, crushed Heath Bar, hot fudge, caramel sauce & whipped cream finished with an ice cream cone & a cherry on top
More about Snookers Sports Billiards Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Chez Pascal & The Wurst Kitchen

960 Hope Street, Providence

Avg 4.7 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$36.00
Fully Cooked. Reheat at Home.
Our Classic Chicken Pot Pie with Parmesan Cheese, Aromatic Vegetables & Potatoes Nestled in our Flaky Pie Dough in our Flaky Pie Dough. A delight for any time of day! Instructions on how to reheat will be included in your package.
Ingredients: flour, butter, egg; chicken, chicken stock, carrots, celery root, turnips, onions, celery, potatoes, parmesan, thyme, rosemary, sage, salt, pepper, garlic
More about Chez Pascal & The Wurst Kitchen
Bucktown image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bucktown

471 W Fountain St, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Apple Pie$4.00
Personal size House made apple pie
Sweet Potato Pie$4.00
Personal size House made sweet potato pie
More about Bucktown
Item pic

 

Yoleni's

292 Westminster St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Pie$6.95
Spinach, Mizithra Cheese, Baked in Fillo Dough
Cheese Pie$6.95
Mizithra Cheese and Feta Cheese, Baked in Fillo Dough
More about Yoleni's
Item pic

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
6" Chocolate Cream Pie$34.00
A flaky pie crust filled with rich dark chocolate pudding and topped with fresh whipped cream! Available for pick up after 2pm. Keep chilled. Serves 5-6 pp.
8" Chocolate Cream Pie$48.00
A flaky pie crust filled with rich dark chocolate pudding and topped with fresh whipped cream! Must be ordered a day in advance. Available after 2pm. Keep chilled. Serves 8-10 pp. Easter Sunday available at 9 am.
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Cheese & Tomato Sauce Pie image

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese & Tomato Sauce Pie$17.50
More about Fellini Pizzeria
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Pie$9.00
Cookie Pie$9.00
semiw-sweet & white chocolate chips, vanilla ice crem, whipped cream, chocolate & caramel sauce
More about Red Stripe
Item pic

 

Wright's Creamery

10 Sims Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Custard Pie - 8"$13.75
Banana Cream Pie - 8"$15.99
Rice Pie - 9"$24.00
More about Wright's Creamery
Keane's Chili Pie (Frozen) image

 

Keane's Woodfired Catering

1850 Broad St., Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Keane's Chili Pie (Frozen)$10.00
Our house chili topped with cheddar and baked in a flakey pie crust. Frozen to bake fresh at home!
More about Keane's Woodfired Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Shell Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Jalapeno Poppers

Fritters

Pesto Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Summit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (22 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston