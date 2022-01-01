Pies in Providence

Fully Cooked. Reheat at Home.

Our Classic Chicken Pot Pie with Parmesan Cheese, Aromatic Vegetables & Potatoes Nestled in our Flaky Pie Dough in our Flaky Pie Dough. A delight for any time of day! Instructions on how to reheat will be included in your package.

Ingredients: flour, butter, egg; chicken, chicken stock, carrots, celery root, turnips, onions, celery, potatoes, parmesan, thyme, rosemary, sage, salt, pepper, garlic

