Pizza steak in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve pizza steak
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Steak Lovers Pizza
Steak, red onion, mushrooms, red peppers, cheddar mozzarella blend.
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Bourbon Steak Pizza
Shaved Steak, American Cheese, Light marinara, onions, green peppers, tomato topped with shredded lettuce
PIZZA
Fellini Pizzeria
2190 Broad St, Cranston
|Steak Scallion Pizza
|$24.95
|Philly Steak Pizza
|$24.95
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Piemonte
114 Doyle Ave, Providence
|Lg Philly Steak Pizza
|$18.99
Grilled sirloin steak, peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese.
|Med Philly Steak Pizza
|$15.99
Grilled sirloin steak, peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese