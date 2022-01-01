Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pizza steak in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve pizza steak

PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Lovers Pizza
Steak, red onion, mushrooms, red peppers, cheddar mozzarella blend.
More about PVD Pizza
Item pic

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Steak Pizza
Shaved Steak, American Cheese, Light marinara, onions, green peppers, tomato topped with shredded lettuce
More about THE DISTRICT
Fellini Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Fellini Pizzeria

2190 Broad St, Cranston

Avg 4.5 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Scallion Pizza$24.95
Philly Steak Pizza$24.95
More about Fellini Pizzeria
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Philly Steak Pizza$18.99
Grilled sirloin steak, peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese.
Med Philly Steak Pizza$15.99
Grilled sirloin steak, peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese
More about Piemonte
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Large Steak and Cheese Pizza$16.99
More about Sammy's Pizza

