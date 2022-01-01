Po boy in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve po boy
Blaze Smith Hill
209 Douglas Avenue, Providence
|CATFISH PO' BOY (Copy)
|$18.00
cornmeal seared catfish, lettuce, tomato, red cabbage slaw, and creole remoulade on french bread
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Shrimp po' boy
|$10.75
With lettuce and boom boom sauce
Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
71 Washington Street, Providence
|Shrimp Po'boy
|$17.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bucktown
471 W Fountain St, Providence
|Shrimp Po'boy
|$12.00
With shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade on a sub roll
Bayberry Beer Hall - 381 West Fountain Street
381 West Fountain Street, Providence
|Po Boy
|$17.00