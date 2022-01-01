Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve po boy

Blaze Smith Hill image

 

Blaze Smith Hill

209 Douglas Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CATFISH PO' BOY (Copy)$18.00
cornmeal seared catfish, lettuce, tomato, red cabbage slaw, and creole remoulade on french bread
More about Blaze Smith Hill
PVD Pizza image

PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.

1035 Douglas Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp po' boy$10.75
With lettuce and boom boom sauce
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
Kin Southern Table + Bar image

 

Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street

71 Washington Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Po'boy$17.00
More about Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bucktown

471 W Fountain St, Providence

Avg 4.4 (1406 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Po'boy$12.00
With shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, and remoulade on a sub roll
More about Bucktown
Consumer pic

 

Bayberry Beer Hall - 381 West Fountain Street

381 West Fountain Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Po Boy$17.00
More about Bayberry Beer Hall - 381 West Fountain Street
Item pic

 

All Favorites Cafe

1678 Broad st, Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Po Boy$15.00
Grilled baguette, shrimp, pico de gallo, lettuce, house pickles, remoulade, coleslaw.
More about All Favorites Cafe

