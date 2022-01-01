Prosciutto in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about Angelo's Restaurant
Angelo's Restaurant
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Burrata & Prosciutto
|$13.50
A ball of fresh burrata placed on a bed of mixed greens served with thinly sliced San Danielle Prosciutto topped with a fig balsamic glaze drizzle.
More about Bodega on Smith
Bodega on Smith
373 Smith Street, Providence
|Parma Prosciutto Our Way
|$15.50
Boars Head Prosciutto Di Parma, mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato's, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze
More about PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
PVD Pizza - Providence - 1035 Douglas Ave.
1035 Douglas Ave, Providence
|Fig & Prosciutto Calzone
Fig marmalade base, prosciutto, blue cheese crumble, house-made fresh mozzarella. Comes w/ side of Marinara.
|Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
Fig marmalade base, prosciutto, blue cheese crumble, house-made fresh mozzarella.
More about Aguardente
Aguardente
12 Governor Street, Providence
|Prosciutto
|$14.00
Served with crostini, roasted red peppers marinated in smoked paprika, garlic and olive oil & a taste of Quesijaria De S. Romao Seia cheese