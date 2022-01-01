Pudding in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve pudding
Angelo's Restaurant
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Pint Chocolate Pudding
|$6.00
Pint of our signature Chocolate Pudding!
Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
71 Washington Street, Providence
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
1950 Westminster Street, Providence
|Rice Pudding
|$2.50
Traditional pudding made with Rice, Milk, Cinnamon & Raisins served chilled
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bucktown
471 W Fountain St, Providence
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
Vanilla pudding with bananas and nilla cookies
|Banana Pudding Shake
|$7.00
Durk's BBQ
33 Aborn St., Providence
|Banana Pudding
|$5.00
Nilla Wafers, Bourbon Caramel
|Durt Pudding
|$5.00
Chocolate Pudding, Oreo "dirt", gummy worms
Il Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
House Made Golden Raising Bread Pudding