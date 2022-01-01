Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve ravioli

Item pic

 

Angelo's Restaurant

141 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli$14.00
Six (6) Fresh Ravioli stuffed with smoked mozzarella, roasted peppers, and spinach in our house red sauce.
Lobster Ravioli$19.99
Six jumbo ravioli stuffed with fresh lobster sautéed in our creamy Pink Vodka Sauce.
Pumpkin Ravioli$15.00
Enjoy 6 Jumbo Pumpkin Ravioli sautéed in a brown butter and sage sauce.
*Contains Nuts (Almond Flour)*
Chinatown on Thayer image

 

Chinatown on Thayer

277 Thayer Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peking Ravioli (6)$11.95
Francesco's Pizza image

 

Francesco's Pizza

357 Hope Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ravioli$9.95
6 Piece with side of red sauce
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Truffle Ravioli$31.00
Black Truffle Ravioli With Shaved Turnips and Broccoli Rabe, in Lemon Sage Vinaigrette
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe Restaurant

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ratatatoulle Ravioli$22.00
Item pic

 

MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.

220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP AND LOBSTER RAVIOLI$21.95
FRESH HANDMADE RAVIOLIS$20.95
Raviolis fresh from Venda Ravioli served with our homemade meatballs and
sauce. Your choice of meat or cheese
Massimo image

 

Il Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricotta Ravioli$22.00
San Marzano Marinara, Pomodorini Tomatoes, Garlic, EVOO, Torn Basil
Restaurant banner

 

Sammy's Pizza - 1388 Mineral Spring Avenue

1388 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$9.75
