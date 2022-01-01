Ravioli in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve ravioli
Angelo's Restaurant
141 Atwells Avenue, Providence
|Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli
|$14.00
Six (6) Fresh Ravioli stuffed with smoked mozzarella, roasted peppers, and spinach in our house red sauce.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$19.99
Six jumbo ravioli stuffed with fresh lobster sautéed in our creamy Pink Vodka Sauce.
|Pumpkin Ravioli
|$15.00
Enjoy 6 Jumbo Pumpkin Ravioli sautéed in a brown butter and sage sauce.
*Contains Nuts (Almond Flour)*
Chinatown on Thayer
277 Thayer Street, Providence
|Peking Ravioli (6)
|$11.95
Francesco's Pizza
357 Hope Street, Providence
|Fried Ravioli
|$9.95
6 Piece with side of red sauce
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Truffle Ravioli
|$31.00
Black Truffle Ravioli With Shaved Turnips and Broccoli Rabe, in Lemon Sage Vinaigrette
Red Stripe Restaurant
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Ratatatoulle Ravioli
|$22.00
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI, Providence
|SHRIMP AND LOBSTER RAVIOLI
|$21.95
|FRESH HANDMADE RAVIOLIS
|$20.95
Raviolis fresh from Venda Ravioli served with our homemade meatballs and
sauce. Your choice of meat or cheese
Il Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Ricotta Ravioli
|$22.00
San Marzano Marinara, Pomodorini Tomatoes, Garlic, EVOO, Torn Basil