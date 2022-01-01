Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red velvet cake in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve red velvet cake

Blaze Smith Hill image

 

Blaze Smith Hill

209 Douglas Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RED VELVET CAKE (Copy)$9.00
velvet cake layered with cream cheese icing with whipped cream
More about Blaze Smith Hill
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake$10.00
More about Red Stripe

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Chicken Tenders

Grits

Tostadas

Enchiladas

Arugula Salad

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Summit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (22 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston