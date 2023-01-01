Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Providence

Providence restaurants
Providence restaurants that serve risotto

Item pic

 

Bayberry Beer Hall - 381 West Fountain Street

381 West Fountain Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mushroom Risotto$19.00
pickled eggplant, oyster mushrooms, calabrian chili oil, crispy leeks, basil
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Zest Risotto$14.00
Arborio rice with lemon zest, grilled artichokes, and tomatoes
Mushroom Risotto$26.00
Wild Mushroom Risotto, with Porcinis and Seasonal Mushrooms Finished with White Truffle Oil and topped with Crispy Sage
Item pic

 

Il Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Risotto$10.00
Scallop Risotto$32.00
Sea Scallops, Butternut Squash Risotto, Brussels Sprouts, Crispy Pancetta
Shrimp Risotto$28.00
Gulf Shrimp, Mascarpone Risotto, House Roasted Cherry Tomatoes,
English Peas
Persimmon image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Persimmon - 401-432-7422

99 Hope Street, Providence

Avg 4.7 (414 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto$60.00
Carnaroli risotto, beech mushrooms, parmesan, Alba white truffles.
*Gluten-free/made with veal stock.
Consumer pic

 

Pianta LLC - 408 Atwells Avenue

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sausage Parmesan Risotto$24.00
'parmesan' risotto, Italian 'sausage', roasted asparagus, garlic mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, basil herb oil
