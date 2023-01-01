Risotto in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve risotto
More about Bayberry Beer Hall - 381 West Fountain Street
Bayberry Beer Hall - 381 West Fountain Street
381 West Fountain Street, Providence
|Mushroom Risotto
|$19.00
pickled eggplant, oyster mushrooms, calabrian chili oil, crispy leeks, basil
More about CAV
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Lemon Zest Risotto
|$14.00
Arborio rice with lemon zest, grilled artichokes, and tomatoes
|Mushroom Risotto
|$26.00
Wild Mushroom Risotto, with Porcinis and Seasonal Mushrooms Finished with White Truffle Oil and topped with Crispy Sage
More about Il Massimo
Il Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Side Risotto
|$10.00
|Scallop Risotto
|$32.00
Sea Scallops, Butternut Squash Risotto, Brussels Sprouts, Crispy Pancetta
|Shrimp Risotto
|$28.00
Gulf Shrimp, Mascarpone Risotto, House Roasted Cherry Tomatoes,
English Peas
More about Persimmon - 401-432-7422
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Persimmon - 401-432-7422
99 Hope Street, Providence
|Risotto
|$60.00
Carnaroli risotto, beech mushrooms, parmesan, Alba white truffles.
*Gluten-free/made with veal stock.