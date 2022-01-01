Salmon in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve salmon
Pane e Vino Ristorante
365 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Salmon
|$29.00
Faroe Island Salmon, Black Beluga Lentils, Grilled Asparagus, Salsa Verde
Somo Kitchen & Sushi
373 Richmond St., Providence
|Spicy Salmon
|$8.00
Cucumber, Chili, Scallion
|Salmon
|$6.00
|Salmon Poke
|$18.00
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Poke
THE DISTRICT
54 South Street, Providence
|Salmon Entree
|$23.99
Pan-Seared seasoned salmon topped with a mango salsa and blood orange glaze. served with jasmine rice and vegetables
Yoleni's
292 Westminster St, Providence
|Salmon Salad
|$15.95
Spring Mix, Green Apple, Radish, Avocado, Quinoa, Smoked Salmon, and Balsamic
Los Andes Restaurant
903 Chalkstone Ave,, Providence
|salmon aymara
|$28.00
Faroe island blackened with Peruvian espresso and Andean spices, served over grilled asparagus, veggie chaufa rice, and finish with a bearnaise sauce
CAV
14 Imperial Place, Providence
|Salmon
|$28.00
Seared North Atlantic Salmon, with Pomegranate Beurre Blanc GF With Lychee Fruit and Herbed Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes
Red Stripe
465 Angell Street, Providence
|Pan Seared Tuscan Salmon
|$28.00
rosemary orzo, sun-dried tomato cream sauce and wilted spinach
Mill's Tavern
101 North Main Street, Providence
|Pecan Encrusted Miso Glazed Salmon
|$26.00
with Potato au Gratin and Baby Spinach
Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence
|GRILLED FRESH SALMON
|$21.95
Grilled Fresh Salmon
With Steamed Vegetables and Rice
|SALMON SKILLET
|$21.95
Served with home fries, broccoli, spinach, peppers, cherry tomatoes,
onions, and mushrooms.
Massimo
134 Atwells Ave, Providence
|Salmon
|$29.00
Faroe Island Salmon, Black Risotto, Roasted Pepper Aioli, Baby Carrots
|GF Salmon
|$29.00
Faroe Islands Salmon, Black Risotto, Baby Carrots, Roasted Pepper Aioli
All Favorites Cafe
1678 Broad st, Cranston
|Salmon Toast
|$14.00
Grilled Sourdough, scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, dressed arugula, capers, crema, pickled red onion.
AYAME HIBACHI
269 Thayer st, Providence
|Smoke Salmon
|$5.50
|Salmon Lover Roll
|$13.99
Spicy Salmon, Avocado topped with salmon, black tobiko
|Hibachi Salmon
|$14.99