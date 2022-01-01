Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Providence

Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Pane e Vino Ristorante

365 Atwells Ave, Providence

Avg 4.5 (3641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$29.00
Faroe Island Salmon, Black Beluga Lentils, Grilled Asparagus, Salsa Verde
More about Pane e Vino Ristorante
Somo Kitchen & Sushi image

 

Somo Kitchen & Sushi

373 Richmond St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Salmon$8.00
Cucumber, Chili, Scallion
Salmon$6.00
Salmon Poke$18.00
Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, Poke
More about Somo Kitchen & Sushi
Item pic

 

THE DISTRICT

54 South Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Entree$23.99
Pan-Seared seasoned salmon topped with a mango salsa and blood orange glaze. served with jasmine rice and vegetables
More about THE DISTRICT
Item pic

 

Yoleni's

292 Westminster St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Salad$15.95
Spring Mix, Green Apple, Radish, Avocado, Quinoa, Smoked Salmon, and Balsamic
More about Yoleni's
Los Andes Restaurant image

 

Los Andes Restaurant

903 Chalkstone Ave,, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
salmon aymara$28.00
Faroe island blackened with Peruvian espresso and Andean spices, served over grilled asparagus, veggie chaufa rice, and finish with a bearnaise sauce
More about Los Andes Restaurant
CAV image

 

CAV

14 Imperial Place, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon$28.00
Seared North Atlantic Salmon, with Pomegranate Beurre Blanc GF With Lychee Fruit and Herbed Roasted Red Bliss Potatoes
More about CAV
Red Stripe image

 

Red Stripe

465 Angell Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Tuscan Salmon$28.00
rosemary orzo, sun-dried tomato cream sauce and wilted spinach
More about Red Stripe
Mill's Tavern image

 

Mill's Tavern

101 North Main Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Encrusted Miso Glazed Salmon$26.00
with Potato au Gratin and Baby Spinach
More about Mill's Tavern
Item pic

 

Meeting Street Cafe - Prov

220 Meeting St\nProvidence, RI, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED FRESH SALMON$21.95
Grilled Fresh Salmon
With Steamed Vegetables and Rice
SALMON SKILLET$21.95
Served with home fries, broccoli, spinach, peppers, cherry tomatoes,
onions, and mushrooms.
More about Meeting Street Cafe - Prov
Item pic

 

Massimo

134 Atwells Ave, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$29.00
Faroe Island Salmon, Black Risotto, Roasted Pepper Aioli, Baby Carrots
GF Salmon$29.00
Faroe Islands Salmon, Black Risotto, Baby Carrots, Roasted Pepper Aioli
More about Massimo
Item pic

 

All Favorites Cafe

1678 Broad st, Cranston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Toast$14.00
Grilled Sourdough, scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, dressed arugula, capers, crema, pickled red onion.
More about All Favorites Cafe
Item pic

 

AYAME HIBACHI

269 Thayer st, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoke Salmon$5.50
Salmon Lover Roll$13.99
Spicy Salmon, Avocado topped with salmon, black tobiko
Hibachi Salmon$14.99
More about AYAME HIBACHI
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Persimmon

99 Hope Street, Providence

Avg 4.7 (414 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Tartare$15.00
Cured Ora king salmon belly tartare, Meyer lemon, crispy rice, ossetra caviar.
*pescatarian/gluten-free.
More about Persimmon

Map

