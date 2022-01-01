Shell tacos in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve shell tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Baja's Taqueria
227 Thayer Street, Providence
|**TACO SHELL SALAD**
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Baja's Tex Mex Grill
273 Thayer St, Providence
|**TACO SHELL SALAD**
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence
|**TACO SHELL SALAD**
|$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos
1950 Westminster Street, Providence
|Hard Shell Tacos (3)
|$7.50
Crispy Corn shells with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato & Cotija Cheese (3 per order)
|Hard Shell Taco (1)
|$3.00
Crispy Corn shell with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato & Cotija Cheese