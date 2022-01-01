Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shell tacos in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve shell tacos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Taqueria

227 Thayer Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
**TACO SHELL SALAD**$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
More about Baja's Taqueria
Item pic

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Baja's Tex Mex Grill

273 Thayer St, Providence

Avg 4.6 (985 reviews)
Takeout
**TACO SHELL SALAD**$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Grill
**TACO SHELL SALAD** image

 

Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria

1650 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
**TACO SHELL SALAD**$10.00
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
More about Baja's Tex Mex Taqueria
Item pic

 

La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

1950 Westminster Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hard Shell Tacos (3)$7.50
Crispy Corn shells with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato & Cotija Cheese (3 per order)
Hard Shell Taco (1)$3.00
Crispy Corn shell with Meat, Onion, Cilantro, Lettuce, Tomato & Cotija Cheese
More about La Lupita - Tacos Mexicanos

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Pasta Salad

Carrot Cake

Pizza Steak

Tuna Salad

Enchiladas

Garden Salad

Chicken Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Fox Point

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Summit

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (22 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston