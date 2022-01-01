Sliders in Providence
Providence restaurants that serve sliders
More about Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
71 Washington Street, Providence
|Pulled Pork Sliders(App)
|$13.00
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw
|Fried Chicken Sliders
|$13.00
More about Durk's BBQ
Durk's BBQ
33 Aborn St., Providence
|Tomato Sliders
|$8.00
Smoked Local Tomatoes, Pimento Cheese, on Potato Buns (2 per order)
More about Francesco's Pizza
Francesco's Pizza
357 Hope Street, Providence
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$10.95
3 BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, Red Onion, Iceberg Lettuce
|Cheeseburger Sliders (3)
|$11.95
Ketchup + Mustard -All cooked Well-Done
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders (3)
|$10.95
More about Terra Luna Cafe - Providence
Terra Luna Cafe - Providence
57 De Pasquale Avenue, Providence
|TOSTONES SLIDERS
|$12.00
Sofrito chicken or pork , jicama slaw, creamy dressing, and crispy shallots on tostones.