Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve sliders

Kin Southern Table + Bar image

 

Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street

71 Washington Street, Providence

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sliders(App)$13.00
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce and coleslaw
Fried Chicken Sliders$13.00
More about Kin Southern Table + Bar - 71 Washington Street
Durk's Bar-B-Q image

 

Durk's BBQ

33 Aborn St., Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Sliders$8.00
Smoked Local Tomatoes, Pimento Cheese, on Potato Buns (2 per order)
More about Durk's BBQ
Item pic

 

Francesco's Pizza

357 Hope Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sliders$10.95
3 BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders, Red Onion, Iceberg Lettuce
Cheeseburger Sliders (3)$11.95
Ketchup + Mustard -All cooked Well-Done
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sliders (3)$10.95
More about Francesco's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Terra Luna Cafe - Providence

57 De Pasquale Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
TOSTONES SLIDERS$12.00
Sofrito chicken or pork , jicama slaw, creamy dressing, and crispy shallots on tostones.
More about Terra Luna Cafe - Providence
Item pic

 

Moonshine Alley

52 Pine Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Sliders$12.95
Sliced cheddar, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo
More about Moonshine Alley

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Grilled Chicken

Burritos

Kale Salad

Spinach Salad

Calamari

Chili

Pesto Pizza

Rice Bowls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Fox Point

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (22 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (716 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1441 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston