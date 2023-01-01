Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Providence

Go
Providence restaurants
Toast

Providence restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave

139 Elmgrove Avenue, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$3.65
Just like the ice cream bar! Vanilla cake with a fresh strawberry glaze. Topped with house-made shortcake.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts - Elmgrove Ave
Item pic

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St

55 Cromwell St, Providence

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake$3.65
Just like the ice cream bar! A vanilla cake doughnut with a fresh strawberry glaze. Topped with house-made shortcake.
More about KNEAD Doughnuts - Cromwell St
Item pic

 

Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street

900 Smith Street, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$3.65
Just like the ice cream bar! Vanilla cake with a fresh strawberry glaze. Topped with house-made shortcake.
More about Knead Doughnuts - 900 Smith Street
Consumer pic

 

Pianta LLC - 408 Atwells Avenue

408 Atwells Avenue, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Rhubarb Shortcake (GF, SF)$9.00
Vanilla donut shack cake donut, strawberry rhubarb compote, house-made whip.
More about Pianta LLC - 408 Atwells Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Providence

Cheese Fries

Shell Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chai Lattes

Avocado Toast

Enchiladas

Rice Bowls

Hummus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Providence to explore

DownCity

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

College Hill

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Side

No reviews yet

Fox Point

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Providence to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (27 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

No reviews yet

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (646 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (856 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (472 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1659 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (776 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston